Tom Cruise Is Skipping The Oscars This Year
"Top Gun: Maverick" is soaring into the Oscars with six nominations, but Tom Cruise will not be in attendance to see how well the film fares on the biggest night of the year for movies.
Deadline has revealed that Cruise will not be attending the 95th Academy Awards event because the actor has returned to work. The report also states that he has been working in Sicily and the United Kingdom and that his commitments to his craft and career are forcing him to miss the prestigious affair. Cruise had taken on the arduous endeavor of completing his work on "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two," the follow-up to the expected upcoming 2023 summer, a film which many hope will have the same effect on the box office that the Oscar-nominated "Top: Gun Maverick" had when it grossed over $1 billion in 2022. And its exceptional run didn't end there, as the film also earned high-flying scores on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to its successful flight in theaters, the critically acclaimed blockbuster was nominated for Best Picture, as well as several other honors, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Film editing, and Best Visual effects.
While Cruise may not be in the audience to see how well the "Top Gun" sequel does, another ace from the "Top Gun: Maverick" team will be on stage for Oscar night.
Lady Gaga will be performing 'Hold my Hand' at the Oscars
It turns out that Lady Gaga will be performing the Oscar-nominated song "Hold my Hand" at the 95th Academy Awards. It was previously reported that she would be skipping the event due to her commitments to producing the Joker sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux." But a new report from Variety confirms she will be on stage to sing the track that could potentially take home the Academy award.
Like the film, the song received significant amounts of critical acclaim, with Variety calling it an Oscar front-runner early on, and it was well received by fans, especially considering the music video for the song has over 155 million views on YouTube. And as far as honors go, the song has already received some awards attention with a nomination from the Grammy Awards for Best Song Written for Media, and the soundtrack for the film itself was also nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. While it didn't win either of those accolades, it does have a chance to win at the Oscars, and there is no denying having Lady Gaga perform the track in person will add to the enjoyable experience viewers are in for when they tune in to see the big winners.
"Top Gun: Maverick" fans will likely agree that not having Tom Cruise in the mix is a bit of a bummer, but many viewers will agree Lady Gaga is a solid backup to represent the sequel at the 95th Academy Awards.