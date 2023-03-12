Tom Cruise Is Skipping The Oscars This Year

"Top Gun: Maverick" is soaring into the Oscars with six nominations, but Tom Cruise will not be in attendance to see how well the film fares on the biggest night of the year for movies.

Deadline has revealed that Cruise will not be attending the 95th Academy Awards event because the actor has returned to work. The report also states that he has been working in Sicily and the United Kingdom and that his commitments to his craft and career are forcing him to miss the prestigious affair. Cruise had taken on the arduous endeavor of completing his work on "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two," the follow-up to the expected upcoming 2023 summer, a film which many hope will have the same effect on the box office that the Oscar-nominated "Top: Gun Maverick" had when it grossed over $1 billion in 2022. And its exceptional run didn't end there, as the film also earned high-flying scores on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to its successful flight in theaters, the critically acclaimed blockbuster was nominated for Best Picture, as well as several other honors, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Film editing, and Best Visual effects.

While Cruise may not be in the audience to see how well the "Top Gun" sequel does, another ace from the "Top Gun: Maverick" team will be on stage for Oscar night.