Fans Will Never Forget Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik's Very Controversial Comments
Mayim Bialik has been a fixture on television for as far back as many viewers can remember. Back in the '90s, she starred in the titular role of Blossom Russo in the NBC sitcom "Blossom" before pivoting to voice work on cartoons like "Johnny Bravo," "Recess," and "Kim Possible."
Today, however, she's better known for her long-running role as Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory," which she played beginning in Season 3 of the hit sitcom. More recently, viewers will recognize her from another sitcom, "Call Me Kat," and as one of two recurring hosts on "Jeopardy" following the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek.
Unfortunately, despite her background in science and academics, Bialik isn't always viewed as a popular choice for the hosting gig on "Jeopardy." This is because of controversial comments that she made in a New York Times op-ed that many viewed as victim-blaming, as well as a host of other problematic statements that she's made regarding vaccines and her partnership with the controversial neurological supplement Neuriva.
There are good reasons why some fans reject Bialik
"I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise," Mayim Bialik wrote in The New York Times in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal. "I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don't act flirtatiously with men as a policy."
It is the last part of that statement that drew the most ire for Bialik, as many read it as shaming women or victim blaming. Though she was clear throughout that she sees herself as a feminist and wishes that the world were different for women and girls in the entertainment industry, the blowback was swift from opponents of her piece.
"Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store," tweeted actor Gabrielle Union in response. " I had on a long tunic & leggings, so miss me w/ 'dress modestly' s***." Though Bialik had a response to the controversy, it failed to resonate with many, which only served to fuel the fires.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
The actor and host has also been criticized for Neuriva ads
Elsewhere, Mayim Bialik served as the public face for Neuriva, a supplement that Psychology Today called "snake oil." This made some question her intentions, as many took it as Bialik using her celebrity to cash in without properly vetting the product that she was selling on CBS between episodes of "Jeopardy" and "The Big Bang Theory."
This isn't all when it comes to the criticism that Bialik has received in terms of her takes on medical matters. Despite being a scientist herself, the actor said previously that she did not vaccinate her children. Again, she walked this back somewhat by getting the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine later on, but for many, the damage was already done.
This has been compounded by her promotion of Attachment Parenting in her book, "Beyond the Sling: A Real-Life Guide to Raising Confident, Loving Children the Attachment Parenting Way." This is because Attachment Parenting, or AP, is a belief system that is often seen as going hand-in-hand with anti-vaccine beliefs.
Ken Jennings has also made some awful comments
While some fans might point to fellow "Jeopardy" host Ken Jennings as the easy alternative to Mayim Bialik in the wake of these issues, Jennings also has a history of making problematic statements. In particular, the host and longtime "Jeopardy" contestant tweeted out an ableist status on Twitter, writing, "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair."
Jennings has also been accused of sexism and favoritism. In an episode of "Jeopardy" that aired on September 14, 2022, Jennings allowed contestant Luigi de Guzman to amend his answer after he said "Constant" instead of "Constable," a factor that many fans found to be a double standard after he ruled an answer incorrect from previous contestant Harriet Wagner because she mispronounced the answer, despite being correct. Sadly, this seems to show that neither of Alex Trebek's replacements may be the right person for the job, especially when you consider the high bar that was set by the host's squeaky-clean background and generally beloved disposition.