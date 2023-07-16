Fans Will Never Forget Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik's Very Controversial Comments

Mayim Bialik has been a fixture on television for as far back as many viewers can remember. Back in the '90s, she starred in the titular role of Blossom Russo in the NBC sitcom "Blossom" before pivoting to voice work on cartoons like "Johnny Bravo," "Recess," and "Kim Possible."

Today, however, she's better known for her long-running role as Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory," which she played beginning in Season 3 of the hit sitcom. More recently, viewers will recognize her from another sitcom, "Call Me Kat," and as one of two recurring hosts on "Jeopardy" following the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Unfortunately, despite her background in science and academics, Bialik isn't always viewed as a popular choice for the hosting gig on "Jeopardy." This is because of controversial comments that she made in a New York Times op-ed that many viewed as victim-blaming, as well as a host of other problematic statements that she's made regarding vaccines and her partnership with the controversial neurological supplement Neuriva.