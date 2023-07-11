Deadliest Catch: Jake Anderson Likens Every Fishing Season To A 'Nightmare'

The life of a crab fisher in Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" is rarely easy, but Jake Anderson has had more than his share of adversity since joining the show in 2007. Anderson's sister, Chelsea, died from complications of pneumonia in 2009 while he was at sea. He's convinced that his father, Keith, was murdered after the elder Anderson disappeared in 2010, and his remains were found by a hiker in 2012. The "Deadliest Catch" star also has a substance use disorder, exposing this raw truth in his book, "Relapse."

Among fans and his fellow crew members, Anderson is known for displaying his emotions openly on the show. In a video interview for "The Jason Show," Anderson talked about the emotional roller coaster each fishing season brings.

"I go into it strong, and I'm like, 'Yeah, everything is great, we're gonna make all this money,'" he said. "And then out of nowhere, something always happens. And then I'm thinking, 'How am I going to survive through this?' And by the end of it, I always end up thriving. I don't know, it's a power greater than myself. But all of that is real, all those emotions are real. it's a nightmare."