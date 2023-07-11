Rick And Morty Fans May Finally Hear Justin Roiland's Replacement At SDCC
In the wake of some alarming allegations of domestic abuse, sexual harassment, and workplace misconduct against "Rick and Morty" co-creator and star Justin Roiland, the long-running Adult Swim animated series confirmed the titular roles would be recast for its upcoming seventh season. Neither the network nor Roiland's former creative partner, Dan Harmon, have given any indication of who might take over the iconic dual roles, but their slated appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 signals that the new voices of Rick and Morty will be showcased in an exclusive Season 7 sizzle reel.
The series was announced as part of Adult Swim's 2023 SDCC line-up, alongside "The Venture Bros." (which is screening a brand new animated feature for attendees) and the animated DC Comics adaptation "My Adventures with Superman." At 2:00 PM EST on Friday, July 21st, the cast and crew of "Rick and Morty" are set to assemble in SDCC's esteemed Indigo Ballroom to celebrate the series' ten-year anniversary and hail in the new season. The panel's official description reads: "It hasn't been 100 years QUITE yet but join the cast and crew as they celebrate ten years of 'Rick and Morty' adventures and family shenanigans! Plus, get a sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season!!"
The recasting of Roiland's other prominent leading role in Hulu's "Solar Opposites" has already been announced, with "Beauty and the Beast" star Dan Stevens taking over as Korvo. Cartoon Network, however, has been a tad cagey about its plans for "Rick and Morty," even giving confusing statements about goals and options.
Adult Swim has kept quiet about recasting goals
In June 2023, after the criminal charges against Justin Roiland were officially dropped, Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen confirmed that they were still trying to find their new Rick and Morty. Speaking to the French publication Premiere, Ouweleen stated that the new voice actor(s) would not be "imitators," seemingly in the sense that their sole purpose would not be replicating Roiland's instantly recognizable vocal performance for both characters. "I'll take an example," he continued. "There have been several great Bugs Bunny voice actors, and I love what Jeff Bennett has done with them. But it's not Mel Blanc! And yet we recognize the character."
While Ouweleen's intent to differentiate between the original and new voices is clear, his comparison is somewhat confusing — though he's voiced many "Looney Tunes" characters in his career, Jeff Bennett has yet to voice Bugs Bunny. Furthermore, it would also be a bit disingenuous to ignore the obvious similarities between each post-Blanc Bugs Bunny, or to imply that every iteration of the character is entirely unique and without influence. Suffice it to say, Ouweleen's words don't indicate any clear direction for the "Rick and Morty" recasting, or even if the network's intent is to maintain Roiland's style or introduce a fresh take on the characters.
Comedian Tim Heidecker claimed in his "Office Hours" podcast that Cartoon Network had reached out to him about auditioning for the roles of Rick and Morty. Though he states that he did not respond, Heidecker relayed that Cartoon Network is searching for a "perfect" match for Roiland's voice. Whatever the new voice sounds like, we're likely to get our first taste when the "Rick and Morty" Season 7 sneak peek screens at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.