Rick And Morty Fans May Finally Hear Justin Roiland's Replacement At SDCC

In the wake of some alarming allegations of domestic abuse, sexual harassment, and workplace misconduct against "Rick and Morty" co-creator and star Justin Roiland, the long-running Adult Swim animated series confirmed the titular roles would be recast for its upcoming seventh season. Neither the network nor Roiland's former creative partner, Dan Harmon, have given any indication of who might take over the iconic dual roles, but their slated appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 signals that the new voices of Rick and Morty will be showcased in an exclusive Season 7 sizzle reel.

The series was announced as part of Adult Swim's 2023 SDCC line-up, alongside "The Venture Bros." (which is screening a brand new animated feature for attendees) and the animated DC Comics adaptation "My Adventures with Superman." At 2:00 PM EST on Friday, July 21st, the cast and crew of "Rick and Morty" are set to assemble in SDCC's esteemed Indigo Ballroom to celebrate the series' ten-year anniversary and hail in the new season. The panel's official description reads: "It hasn't been 100 years QUITE yet but join the cast and crew as they celebrate ten years of 'Rick and Morty' adventures and family shenanigans! Plus, get a sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season!!"

The recasting of Roiland's other prominent leading role in Hulu's "Solar Opposites" has already been announced, with "Beauty and the Beast" star Dan Stevens taking over as Korvo. Cartoon Network, however, has been a tad cagey about its plans for "Rick and Morty," even giving confusing statements about goals and options.