Why Was American Gigolo Canceled And Why Won't It Get Picked Up Anywhere Else?

Starring Richard Gere as a Los Angeles sex worker with an upper-class client list, the noir-tinged 1980 thriller "American Gigolo" remains a stylized look at early-'80s opulence that revels often in the vapid, alienated existence many were leading amid the gloss and glamour. The film proved divisive among critics and audiences upon release, though these days it's regarded by some as a low-key early masterpiece from Paul Schrader.

It remains to be seen if Showtime's "American Gigolo" sequel series will earn such accolades. Picking up the story 15 years after the film, the series finds Jon Bernthal taking over the lead role of Julian Kaye. While many praised Bernthal's work in the reboot, critics and viewers still bestowed upon the series a decidedly rotten Tomatometer score. It's tough to say how that icy reception played into Showtime's decision to cancel the series, but Deadline claims the axe fell in large part because Paramount bosses sought to fine-tune Showtime's slate of originals ahead of its streaming merge with Paramount+.

That merge also brought the axe down on Showtime's "Let the Right One In," and the Shailene Woodley vehicle "Three Women," the latter of which never made it to air. "Three Women" has, however, already found a new home on Starz, with Deadline reporting "Let the Right One In" was also being shopped. The same apparently cannot be said for "American Gigolo," with Deadline alluding to the series' production troubles as a possible red flag for prospective partners thinking about picking it up.