Moon Knight's Scarlet Scarab Is Officially Becoming Marvel Comics Canon

Contains spoilers for "Moon Knight" #25 and "Moon Knight: City of the Dead" #1 by Marvel Comics

Layla El-Faouly, aka the Scarlet Scarab, may have been created specifically for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now she's officially becoming Marvel Comics canon. The "Moon Knight" character will make her first ever comic book appearance in the upcoming "Moon Knight" ongoing series, before going on to play an even more significant role in the new "Moon Knight: City of the Dead" miniseries.

Scarlet Scarab does have a small Marvel Comics history, as two heroes donned the mantle before. However, in the "Moon Knight" streaming series on Disney+, the character was reinvented with May Calamawy portraying a new version of the hero with little connection to the comics characters who have donned the mantle. Instead, the new Scarlet Scarab is a former archaeologist, wife, and ally to Marc Spector who helped him stop Arthur Harrow and his plans to find and free the Egyptian God Ammit. El-Faouly officially gains the new superhero identity of the Scarlet Scarab after agreeing to become her avatar, granting her powers and an incredible suit with epic wings allowing her to fly. The MCU's Scarlet Scarab coming to the page marks the rare transition from appearing first in live-action to the comics.