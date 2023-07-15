Who Is The Oldest Cartoon Character In The World?

Walt Disney may have birthed the animation industry as we know it today, but the art form itself dates back long before the days of Mickey Mouse and Snow White. And arguably the first character to kick off this dominating medium was a little clown with a cigar.

In 1911, cartoonist Winsor McCay created the animated short film "Little Nemo," based on his surreal 1905 comic strip series "Little Nemo in Slumberland." The film primarily takes place in live action, as McCay, accompanied by other entertainers from the time, such as actor John Bunny and fellow cartoonist George McManus, wagers a bet that he can make 4,000 drawings move within a month. Despite their doubts, the artist succeeds in his mission as the film's final two minutes consist of the "Nemo" cast coming to fully animated life, with the first moving figure being the clown Flip smoking a cigar.

While works such as J. Stuart Blackton's 1906 "Humorous Phases of Funny Faces" and Émile Cohl's 1908 "Fantasmagorie" preceded it, "Little Nemo" was a huge leap forward in character animation. Even if they lack the anatomical complexity of Disney's work, the cast is nevertheless able to pair their recognizable and personality-filled gestures with bizarre movements that perfectly capture the fantastical strangeness of McCay's comic.

For its time, "Little Nemo" was unlike anything audiences had ever seen before, even proving influential to Walt Disney in his early days. Little would they know, this was far from the last of McCay's animated achievements.