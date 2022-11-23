Here's How The 1905 Little Nemo Comics Inspired Netflix's Slumberland

The origins of Netflix's "Slumberland" date all the way back to the early 20th century. The Jason Momoa-starring adventure draws inspiration from the comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland" by Winsor McCay, which ran from 1905 to 1927, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The story of "Slumberland" follows young Nemo (Marlow Barkley) in a new world trying to reunite with her late father, Peter (Kyle Chandler). She is partnered with Flip (Momoa), a horned creature sporting a costume Momoa helped personally inspire, as the actor himself admitted in an interview with Screen Rant. "Slumberland" director Francis Lawrence said he actually wasn't aware of the source material when he was first circling the film. After making his way through McCay's work, the director found himself interested in creating something drawing from the original idea but existing in a more contemporary universe.

"I saw some of the stuff, but the idea was always to sort of take the original idea from the source material and then kind of like jump off with it and then create our own stories and our own look and bring it into a more contemporary world," Lawrence told Coming Soon.

So how much did the original comic strip influence the decades-later film it inspired?