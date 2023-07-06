Royal Red, White, & Blue Takes The Cake For Cutest Rom-Com Of The Summer

The first trailer for Amazon's romantic comedy "Red, White & Royal Blue" is finally here, and fans of Casey McQuiston's book just got their first real glimpse at the most adorable rom-com of this summer.

Based on McQuiston's beloved novel, "Red, White & Royal Blue" presents a fascinating situation: what if a fictional First Son of the United States and younger Prince of England fell in love? On-screen, the First Son, Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, are total nemeses at first, forced to behave themselves at a royal wedding where Alex is serving as a representative of the United States. Natrually, the two cause an international incident when their squabbling upends a royal wedding cake, so they go on a charm offensive of sorts, trying to prove to the world that they're actually the best of friends.

This goes too well... to the point where the two completely fall for each other, carrying on a transatlantic affair that causes serious turmoil in both the British monarchy and the United States government. Alex and Henry really love each other, but they're also stuck as public figures while they try and come to terms with their relationship and their identites, making for a fascinating, lovely story complete with a well-deserved happy ending for the couple.