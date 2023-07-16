Who Plays Bob Marley In The New One Love Movie?

These days it seems the only thing Hollywood loves more than making up outlandish works of fiction is telling stories based on real people and actual events. One look at the release slates of most studios and streamers will confirm the biopic and historical drama train will continue to roll for the foreseeable future. And that list now includes Paramount's long-in-the-works biodrama "Bob Marley: One Love."

Set for release in January 2024, "Bob Marley: One Love" is directed by "King Richard" alum Reinaldo Marcus Green. The film will reportedly span much of Marley's life in the spotlight as both an icon of Reggae music and a key figure in the political unrest that dogged his native Jamaica throughout the 1960s and '70s. If you've caught the recently-released trailer for "One Love," you know Green is approaching that story with no shortage of reverence for Marley and everything he stood for. You likely also recognized the man behind the disarming smile and dreadlocks, as Kingsley Ben-Adir was cast to portray the legendary musician in the film.

If the actor's name and face are familiar to you, it's likely because you're a fan of Marvel's latest streaming effort, as Ben-Adir portrays Skrull radical Gravik in "Secret Invasion." As for "One Love," well, those who've been following Ben-Adir's career can tell you Bob Marley is hardly the first cultural icon he's portrayed on screen.