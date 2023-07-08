Bob Marley: One Love - Everything You Need To Know
There are few artists who have left behind quite the legacy of the great reggae icon Bob Marley. His countless array of tracks performed alongside his band, the Wailers, such as "No Woman, No Cry," "Get Up, Stand Up," and "Buffalo Soldier" broke new ground for the genre and are still beloved to this day. In the process, Marley's words not only brought more awareness of Jamaican culture to the world, but also managed to spread universal messages about peace and humanity. For the first time, his inspiring journey will be brought to the big screen with the upcoming biographical drama, "Bob Marley: One Love."
Even if you don't consider yourself a reggae aficionado, there's a good chance that you are aware of Marley and have heard a song or two of his. With "Bob Marley: One Love," audiences will be able to dive into the musician's unbelievable life and find out what shaped him into the global icon we know him as today. Telling a story as grand as Bob Marley's is no small feat. However, from what we know so far about its plot, cast, director, and more, the biopic seems more than promising. Turn on some jams as we dive into everything you're going to want to know about "Bob Marley: One Love."
When will Bob Marley: One Love be released?
So when can audiences expect to see "Bob Marley: One Love?" Currently, the film is slated for a release date on January 12, 2024. The release date was revealed in February 2023 during a casting announcement.
The announcement of a Bob Marley biopic came almost two years earlier in March 2021. At this point, no cast was attached to the film, with the only names involved being producers Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, Cedella Marley, and Robert Teitel and director Reinaldo Marcus Green. Principal photography began in London in December 2022 and continued into March 2023. Production then moved to Jamaica. In the Caribbean country, the team filmed in the capital city of Kingston, where Marley and his group began their career. The film's title was released in April by Ziggy Marley during Paramount's CinemaCon panel, where the trailer was also first revealed.
What is the plot of Bob Marley: One Love?
A specific plot summary for "Bob Marley: One Love" has yet to surface from Paramount. However, with the release of the film's trailer, we not only are able to see a bit of what the film has to offer, but the trailer's YouTube description provides further insight on the plot. It reads, "'Bob Marley: One Love' celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music." The synopsis may not paint the most detailed picture of what audiences can expect, but it appears that the movie will chronicle Marley's career as a whole, likely following his rise to fame and ending with his untimely death.
Early in the film's development phase, director Reinaldo Marcus Green shared that the film will be honing in on a key era in Marley's life. In a 2021 interview with Collider, Green shared, "Our film starts in '76 and really it's about the making of 'Exodus.'" The 1977 Wailers album played a significant part in Marley's life, being created after the artist survived an assassination attempt and had to flee the country. However the film chooses to approach recounting Marley's life, it seems that this key part of his career will play a major role in the film.
Who is starring in Bob Marley: One Love?
Perhaps what most anticipate learning about most with the upcoming "Bob Marley: One Love" is who will be portraying the king of reggae. After a year-long international search, Kingsley Ben-Adir was announced to be playing the titular role in February 2022. Along with notable appearances in such productions as "Peaky Blinders," "Secret Invasion," and "Barbie," the British actor is well-known for his portrayal of other significant African American figures.
In 2020, he played former president Barack Obama in the Showtime political drama series "The Comey Rule." The following year, Ben-Adir earned worldwide acclaim for his performance in the Oscar-nominated film "One Night in Miami..." as civil rights leader Malcolm X. Ben-Adir's casting drew controversy from Jamaican audiences, however, with some believing that the role would be better suited to a performer of Jamaican descent and that Ben-Adir would be unable to capture the proper mannerisms of the culture.
"Captain Marvel" and "No Time to Die" actress Lashana Lynch was cast as Marley's wife, Rita, in August 2022. The actress, who is of Jamaican descent, also took a long time to secure the role, but was heavily favored by the producing team of Marley's family, including the real-life Rita.
Rounding out the cast are James Norton, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, and Nadine Marshall, all of whom were attached in February.
Who is directing Bob Marley: One Love?
Helming "Bob Marley: One Love" is director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who was attached to the project when the film was announced in March 2021. When speaking with Deadline, Green expressed no less than the utmost excitement about the opportunity. "Bob Marley's music lives on in all of us," Green said. "His lyrics transcend continents, color, creed, and generations of people. It heals. It fights. It bleeds love and truth. It's a true honor and privilege to work with Ziggy and the Marley Family, and Paramount Pictures to bring his story to life. Audiences want to know the real Bob, the man as well as the legend. I trust this film will bring us closer to understanding his journey, his music, and continue to carry the torch of his legacy with humility and grace, and most of all, love."
Green got his start in the film industry following endeavors in sports, education, and even a brief career on Wall Street during the 2008 financial crisis. After studying at the New York University graduate film program under filmmakers such as Spike Lee and crafting acclaimed short films, Green made his feature debut with the critically acclaimed 2018 drama, "Monsters and Men." He followed it up with the 2020 Jake Gyllenhall-starring "Joe Bell," which received a more mixed reception upon its release.
In 2021, Green helmed the Oscar-winning biopic "King Richard," which chronicles the rise in fame of young Venus and Serena Williams under the guidance of their father Richard (Will Smith). The film earned acclaim from critics and was even nominated for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.
Who is writing and producing Bob Marley: One Love?
Rejoining Reinaldo Marcus Green for "Bob Marley: One Love" is co-writer Zach Baylin, whose first screenwriting credit was for "King Richard." He earned his second credit on "Creed III," where he co-wrote the screenplay and story alongside brothers Keenan and Ryan Coogler. Baylin is attached to a number of upcoming projects, including the sports biopic "Gran Turismo" and the 2024 supernatural superhero film "The Crow." The film's other co-writers, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter, acted as co-writer and co-producer, respectively, on the 2023 LeBron James biopic "Shooting Stars." Winter is perhaps best known as the Oscar-nominated writer of Martin Scorsese's "Wolf of Wall Street," as well as for producing hit crime drama shows like "Boardwalk Empire" and "Tulsa King."
A good chunk of the production team for "Bob Marley: One Love" are actually surviving members of Marley's family. This includes his widow, Rita, and his children, Ziggy and Cedella Marley. Ziggy and Cedella actually have quite a few notable productions under their belt in different roles. Along with starring in films such as "The Mighty Quinn" and "Joey Breaker", three-time Grammy winner Cedella has acted as a producer on several Bob Marley-related projects, including the 2020 documentary series "Bob Marley: Legacy." Ziggy has contributed to several soundtracks while also having acting roles in "Shark Tale," "Hawaii Five-0," and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Also producing are Dede Gardner, Richard Hewitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Matt Solodky, Robert Teitel, and Brad Pitt.
Is there a trailer for Bob Marley: One Love?
The first trailer for "Bob Marley: One Love" was released on July 6. The over two and half minute teaser shows off a sizable selection from the film, giving viewers a good idea of what's in store.
The trailer quickly establishes Marley's widespread fame, showing the performer preparing to go on stage, recording music alongside the Wailers, and being hounded by fans. This early portion of the trailer also presents political turmoil in Jamaica, with Marley stating, "You can't separate the music and the message." Things take a turn when he and his wife become the target of an assassination attempt that even sends the latter to the hospital. Despite the near-death experience, however, Marley still chooses to return to Jamaica to perform a peace concert, caring more about uplifting the spirits of his people than risking his life. The trailer gives us more glimpses of Marley's life, including his moments shared with his wife, his interactions with his fans, and his dealing with the hostile government. The trailer ends with one of Marley's enduring sayings, "One love, one heart, one destiny."
For some, the trailer may show off quite a bit of the film. Nevertheless, it provides a promising window into the film's handling of Marley's story, in large part thanks to Kingsley Ben-Adir's magnetic performance as the reggae star.
Is Bob Marley: One Love based on a true story?
Bob Marley was born in 1945, in Nine Mile, Saint Ann Parish, Jamaica. He formed his band, the Wailers, with fellow musicians Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh in 1963, with musician Joe Higgs further helping the group refine their craft. Their first hit was the 1963 song "Simmer Down," a tune that spoke to the helpless citizens living in the run-down city of Trenchtown. Throughout the rest of the 1960s and early 1970s, the group continued to gain recognition with such studio albums as "Soul Rebels," "Soul Revolution Part II," and "The Best of the Wailers." This time also saw different members come and go, including Cherry Smith, Beverley Kelso, and Junior Braithwaite.
In 1974, Bunny and Peter exited the Wailers due to disputes with management. Not long after, the band, which was renamed Bob Marley and the Wailers, added on the female vocal trio I Threes, consisting of Judy Mowatt, Marcia Griffiths, and Marley's wife, Rita Marley.
Throughout his life, Marley's songs were beacons of hope, spreading messages about happiness and peace. This was especially true of the 1977 album "Exodus," which the team crafted in London following an assassination attempt on Marley.
Marley died on May 11, 1981, following complications due to skin cancer at the age of 36. Despite his ambitions being cut short, Marley remains an icon, having earned a posthumous lifetime achievement Grammy in 2001. Marley was also ranked at number 11 on Rolling Stone's 50 Greatest Artists of All Time list.