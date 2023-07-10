Whatever Happened To Shell Bobbers After Shark Tank?

In "Shark Tank" Season 4, Episode 22, business owners Jeff Stafford and Dusty Holloway pitch the Sharks on a product called the Shell Bobber. As its name indicates, the Shell Bobber is a fishing bobber in the shape of a shotgun shell designed to appeal to customers interested in both hunting and fishing. By the episode's end, Stafford and Holloway agree to a deal with Mark Cuban for $80,000 in exchange for 33% equity in their company.

While the Sharks oftentimes change the terms of deals off-camera, Staffard and Holloway ultimately closed the very deal Cuban proposed on-air. During their "Shark Tank" appearance, the duo mention that their production scale is limited, resulting in just about $1,000 in profit prior to presenting in front of the Sharks. Fortunately for Cuban and his sizable investment in the brand's future, a brief update in Season 5, Episode 6 about the Shell Bobber reveals that, just months later, sales were projected to exceed $1 million thanks to distribution at major retailers like 7-Eleven and Walmart.

However, while Shell Bobbers seem to have become plenty widespread at these and other outlets following the company's 2013 "Shark Tank" debut, they're no longer available today following a vague and unceremonious end.