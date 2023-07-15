Superheroes The Entertainment Industry Can't Stop Killing

For decades and decades, serialized stories about superheroes have captivated audiences. That's been especially true at movie theaters and on television in the 21st century. Though there are signs that superhero fatigue may be setting in, the genre is still the dominant force at the box office. Many of the same characters that were popular in, say, the 1930s or 1960s have remained at the center of pop culture through the years since. Batman made his debut in 1939 and appeared in his most recent solo movie ("The Batman") in 2022, as well as being a supporting character in 2023's "The Flash." Meanwhile, Spider-Man, whom readers first met in 1962, has been heavily featured in no fewer than 13 feature films since 2002.

But, as is the case in comic books, story arcs in movies, TV shows, and video games don't go on forever. There are only so many ways to start fresh with the same set of characters. Sometimes, studios move on with new directors or lead actors. However, another device that superhero stories use to proceed in a different direction is killing major characters off. The prevalence of plots involving multiverses and branching timelines in DC and Marvel properties only increases the opportunities for the powers that be to kill off fan-favorite heroes and villains. In fact, some comic book characters have become infamous precisely because they're so prone to dying, leaving filmmakers little choice but to follow the source material.

Pretty much every major hero and villain has died at least a couple of times in the comics, but these are the superheroes that the rest of the entertainment industry can't seem to stop killing.