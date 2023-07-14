Knights Of The Zodiac: How Famke Janssen Made A Male Anime Role Her Own

There are many risks associated with changing any aspect of a character from such a beloved property. However, Famke Janssen seemed more than up to the task. Despite not knowing anything about "Saint Seiya" prior to getting the role, she learned all she could and played a role in Vander Guraad's development. She actively wanted to do justice to the character, going on to say, "I just asked a ton of questions and then got very much involved in the emotional throughline of the character and ended up co-creating, you know, the sleeves on one of my costumes with the costume designers I worked with very closely. And literally, everything was designed on me, so it became a beautiful collaboration."

All that hard work surely paid off in creating a faithful adaptation of the original character that fans of "Saint Seiya" would recognize despite the gender swap. The actress earned praise for her performance from the likes of JoBlo, which wrote in its review, "Famke Janssen is the best aspect of this adaptation as Guraad, the villain and one of the sole characters to get a complete arc through the movie."

Famke Janssen may not be as busy as her "X-Men" days, but when she does appear in a project, she ensures she makes it count. You can see her performance for yourself by buying or renting "Knights of the Zodiac" on Prime Video or Apple TV.