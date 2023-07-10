Why Andrea Freemann From The Lincoln Lawyer Looks So Familiar

In an interview with Oprah Daily, Yaya DaCosta described the choices that led her to a career as an actor. "When I was in undergrad, I toyed with the idea of going to law school afterward," she said. "But I decided, once and for all, to see if I could really make this childhood dream happen — I first started acting in educational films in junior high school. I wanted to give it a shot before I decided to do anything else. It took a few years for that level of confidence to really take root, like, 'Actually, this is what I do, this is one of the things I am meant to do. And no, I'm not gonna go back to school'."

During her earliest times in front of the camera, DaCosta was actually modeling instead of acting. She was one of the 14 contestants vying for huge prizes and a modeling contract in 2004's "America's Next Top Model" Season 3. Though she made it to the finale, she ultimately ended up losing to Eva Pigford — who, incidentally, also later became an actor as Eva Marcille.

DaCosta's acting career started soon after her "America's Next Top Model" success with an appearance on the UPN sitcom "Eve" and a major role opposite Antonio Banderas and Alfre Woodard in Liz Friedlander's dance drama "Take the Lead." However, even greater success was waiting in her future.