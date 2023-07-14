Why Mission: Impossible 7 Should Have Brought Back Henry Cavill's Walker

Contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

In a franchise fueled on keeping secrets and throwing surprise hi-tech spanners in the works should the need arise, "Dead Reckoning Part One" was distinctly lacking in the shock factor, even with the exit for one of "Mission: Impossible's" key characters. Sure, jaws dropped seeing Tom Cruise riding a bike and ditching it mid-flight, but it lacked something that "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" had in spades; a perfect opposing force to Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise).

Henry Cavill's August Walker was, and still is, what elevates "Fallout" in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise rankings after the great Philip Seymour Hoffman. The hammer to Hunt's scalpel, their final showdown atop a Himalayan mountainside, was an epic one that demonstrated Cavill was just as magnetic trying to end the world as he was in his other roles trying to save it.

It's such a shame, then, that as cool a customer Gabriel (Esai Morales) provides a different threat that pales in comparison to Cavill's hulking but equally manipulative mastermind, which was on the verge of greatness. As much as there was a basic battle between good and evil burning between the two, Cavill's Walker nailed the art of being the likable but equally annoying "p—-k" (Hunt's words, not ours) and went through some signature bad guy hurdles from another popular franchise that would make him a welcome returning foil in this one just as much.