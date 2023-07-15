How Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Homages A Beloved Jack Ryan Film

This article contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

While it might be leagues ahead of some other blockbuster franchises of late, there's no doubt that throughout the seven "Mission: Impossible" movies, Tom Cruise has made an effort to pay homage to what has come before. Still standing as the most successful big-screen adaptation of a television show, Ethan Hunt's adventures have taken as much from Buster Keaton as the original spy series. Interestingly though, it's in the opening moments of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" that the latest installment involving our favorite IMF agents applies a method more notably used for another respected espionage hero.

Before Tom is running, driving, and diving from locations no mere mortal should consider, "Dead Reckoning Part One" drops us deep in the ocean where a Russian submarine is playing around with a top-secret weapon. Throwing us in among the crew, we hear the captain speaking in his native tongue, before the film, instead of using subtitles, shifts the whole conversation seamlessly into English so we can figure out just what is going on. It's a clever creative choice that prevents the audience from getting lost in translation and a method most notably used in "The Hunt for Red October," the beloved Jack Ryan adaptation starring former "Mission: Impossible" alumni Alec Baldwin.