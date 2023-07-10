Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie - Everything You Need To Know

Anything related to superheroes seems to be all the rage these days, and among the many dynamic duos out there fighting crime, there is no denying that one pair of super-powered Parisian teens has undeniably taken the world by storm. Viewers have enjoyed watching Marinette Dupain-Cheng, aka Ladybug (Cristina Valenzuela), and Adrien Agreste, aka Cat Noir (Bryce Papenbrook), work together to defend France from an onslaught of supervillains, and now their followers will finally get to see the two heroes make the jump to the big screen in "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie."

Ever since 2015, "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" has been unleashing entries all around the globe, and according to Parrot Analytics, the series has become one of the most in-demand children's shows available. After over 100 episodes and a slew of merchandise, it was only a matter of time before this animated powerhouse would get the movie adaptation treatment.

Now that the two beloved superheroes are getting their very own feature-length adventure, fans everywhere will want to make sure they are completely up to date on everything there is to know about "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie" before it releases.