Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie - Everything You Need To Know
Anything related to superheroes seems to be all the rage these days, and among the many dynamic duos out there fighting crime, there is no denying that one pair of super-powered Parisian teens has undeniably taken the world by storm. Viewers have enjoyed watching Marinette Dupain-Cheng, aka Ladybug (Cristina Valenzuela), and Adrien Agreste, aka Cat Noir (Bryce Papenbrook), work together to defend France from an onslaught of supervillains, and now their followers will finally get to see the two heroes make the jump to the big screen in "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie."
Ever since 2015, "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" has been unleashing entries all around the globe, and according to Parrot Analytics, the series has become one of the most in-demand children's shows available. After over 100 episodes and a slew of merchandise, it was only a matter of time before this animated powerhouse would get the movie adaptation treatment.
Now that the two beloved superheroes are getting their very own feature-length adventure, fans everywhere will want to make sure they are completely up to date on everything there is to know about "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie" before it releases.
When will Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie release?
The first thing presumably on every fan's mind is when the movie adaptation of "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" will be released. According to Variety, "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie" was officially announced in May 2019, when the project was discussed by director Jeremy Zag at the Cannes Film Festival. It was also revealed the 3D animated flick would be a musical with Grammy-winning composer Harry Mason Jr. on board to help cultivate the motion picture's music.
The 1 hour and 42-minute feature had a budget of $86 million, making "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie" one of the most expensive French films ever made. The film premiered on June 11, 2023, at the Parisian cinema and Concert venue, Grand Rex. It was released in France on July 5, 2023, and continued to release in other international regions afterward. For those in the United States and other selected areas, it is set to make its way to Netflix on July 28, 2023.
What is the plot of Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie?
No great superhero franchise can be complete without taking fans back to where it all started with an eye-opening origin story. Fortunately for followers of "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir," the story of how they first find the magic gems called the Miraculous and gain their extraordinary abilities will be told in "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie."
The feature's narrative will follow Marinette Dupain-Cheng as she attempts to cope with her new responsibilities as the superheroine Ladybug and will showcase her efforts to find a way to work together with her sidekick Cat Noir in order to take down the supervillain Hawk Moth (Keith Silverstein), who threatens to destroy the city by unleashing a cavalcade of evil and destruction.
After so many years of watching the pair of Parisian powerhouses save the day in the worldwide phenomena over and over again, both kids and adult fans of "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" will finally get to witness how the cherished saga began in a full length 3D animated motion picture that has the potential to be another excellent addition to the franchise.
Who's in the cast of Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie?
All of the major players from "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" are on the roster for "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie." Cristina Valenzuela will lead the way, who reprised her role from the series as Marinette Dupain-Cheng, aka Ladybug. Valenzuela has attained over 400 credits in her career, including notable titles such as "Komi Can't Communicate," "The Seven Deadly Sins," and "Sailor Moon."
While she has worked on several movies in the past, seeing Ladybug finally get the motion picture treatment was really special for the renowned voice actress. "It was so much fun. We've been working on it for many years now, 3 or 4 years we've been working on the movie and I'm so excited that it's finally coming out," Valenzuela said in an interview with Spotlight Report. "It's pretty surreal. I can't wait for everybody to get to watch it soon."
Bryce Papenbrook, known for his work on "Sword Art Online," "Blue Exorcist," and "My Hero Academia," is also back in action to play Adrien Agreste, as well as his masked alter ego, Cat Noir. Matt Mittelman is also back in the mix as Plagg, and it wouldn't be a "Miraculous" affair without Mela Lee portraying Tiki. And, of course, playing the villainous role of Gabriel Agreste, aka Hawk Moth, will be none other than Keith Silverstein, a man with over 500 credits to his name, including "Overwatch," "Hunter X Hunter" and "Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind." The rest of the film's cast includes Sabrina Weisz as Nathalie Sancoeur, Carrie Keranen as Rena Rouge, Zeno Robinson as Carapace, Selah Victor as Queen Bee, and Christopher Corey Smith as Tom Dupain.
Who is directing Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie?
The individual chosen to sit in the director's chair for the feature film is the same talented person credited as the developer of the "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" animated series. The chosen one tasked with directing "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie" was Jeremy Zag. He was also credited as one of the writers on the screenplay along with Bettina Lopez Mendoza and served as a producer through the global independent studio ZAG, of which he is the founder, CEO, and CCO. While he has a dozen producer credits, his directing experience involves helming episodes of "Ghostforce" and "Miraculous: Chibi." He is known for his efforts as a music composer as well.
Of his many accomplishments, the many efforts of Ladybug and Cat Noir are a verified hit, and the French entrepreneur has a fascinating idea as to why the property has been so successful. "I've always been in love with manga and superheroes from America," the director told Parrot Analytics in an interview. "It's a mix between both worlds." Zag went on to say, "I was like that would be cool, to have a superhero in the vein of a magical girl plus a look and feel of an American superhero in Europe, this will be a super cool mix, and at the end of the day we've created Miraculous Ladybug." The carefully crafted combination of American superheroes, magical girls, mangas, and a European setting has arguably helped the "Miraculous" franchise make a substantial impact on a global audience.
Is there a trailer for Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie?
The official trailer for "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie" was released on July 6, 2023. The glimpse of the big franchise movie event quickly introduced viewers to the magical gems known as the Miraculous before they give the titular personas their enhanced abilities. When worn, the next-level jewelry upgrades transfer their power, which has been described as being much stronger than death, to those designated as the greatest of heroes.
Once they've suited up in their signature costumes, their reactions to their new gifts are surprisingly hilarious, and longtime fans are in for a treat as they witness the hilarity that ensues, like Ladybug struggling to control her infamous Yo-yo. While the two have thwarted many foes before, the beginning of their superhero endeavors doesn't exactly start smoothly. But mastering their powers and finding a way to get along aren't the only problems showcased for the two in the promo.
The teaser makes it clear that the only way they will be able to stop the villainous efforts of Hawk Moth will be to put aside their differences and work together to stop the rising darkness. From the looks of the exciting trailer, it seems there is a good chance fans of the series will not find themselves feeling disappointed when they finally get to watch "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie."
Where you can watch previous Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir titles
The release of "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie" is easily the perfect excuse to go back and revisit all of the most memorable adventures from previous iterations released for the "Miraculous" franchise. There are several options to choose from, and there is more than one place fans can catch their favorite Parisian teen superhero duo. Netflix is home to three seasons of "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir." It also has on its roster the 21-minute special, "A Christmas Special Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir," and the short form video "Miraculous Happy Birthday to You" for their subscribers to enjoy.
Disney+ also has every episode of "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" available. In addition, the House of Mouse's streamer also has two seasons of "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Webisodes." The roughly hour-long specials "Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of The Ladydragon," and "Miraculous World: New York United Heroes" are also among the many "Miraculous" choices to check out before the arrival of "Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie."