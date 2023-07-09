The Lincoln Lawyer: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2 & When Does Part 2 Drop?

The Netflix legal drama "The Lincoln Lawyer" puts a new twist on the genre, with attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) working out of his blue 1964 Lincoln Continental convertible instead of a cramped office. The series was created by David E. Kelley and stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. The ten-episode first season dropped last May, and the first part of Season 2 hit Netflix on July 6, consisting of five episodes. The second half of Season 2 will comprise another five installments and is scheduled for release on Thursday, August 3.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" is based on a series of novels by Michael Connelly, with Season 1 taking its plotlines from his 2008 novel, "The Brass Verdict." The series has been relatively well received by viewers and critics, with professional reviewers giving the first season a 79% approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes and fans marking it a tiny bit higher at 81%.

Critics praised the tight writing and compelling characters, while acknowledging that the legal procedural genre may finally be reaching the end of its long and well-worn life. James Croot of Stuff compared the series unfavorably to the 2011 film version that starred Matthew McConaughey, placing his performance on a level above that of Garcia-Rulfo. "McConaughey lit up the screen with his Haller's swagger and chutzpah, heralding the start of the McConnaissance that ended up with him holding an Oscar three years later," Croot wrote.

Croot did praise the Netflix series' ensemble cast, particularly Newton, Raycole, and Campbell. Those actors all returned for Season 2, along with Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, who plays Detective Raymond Griggs.