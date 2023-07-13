What Is A 'Blade Runner' Anyway?

In the world of "Blade Runner," cybernetic beings called Replicants are used as cheap labor, but when they malfunction or go rogue, an elite group of police detectives known as Blade Runners is assigned to hunt down and "retire" them — that is, to kill them. As many fans know, "Blade Runner" was adapted from the Philip K. Dick novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" in which police officer Rick Deckard is tasked with hunting down renegade worker androids who have escaped to Earth from off-planet colonies. But the special task force assigned to hunt them does not call themselves Blade Runners in the novel.

Dick's book is far stranger than anything put to film in Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi thriller. Its version of the future is notably run-down, much like that of the movie, but its defining characteristic, aside from humanoid robots, is that almost all animals are extinct. The electric sheep referenced in the title is a robot sheep that its version of Deckard keeps as a pet. Part of Deckard's motivation in the book is his desire to acquire a real pet animal for his depressed wife.

However, Scott and his team felt that Dick's title was too clunky for a movie (as was the going trend with sci-fi pulp fiction of the 1960s, Dick's titles were often loquacious), so they searched elsewhere for inspiration, eventually stumbling upon a lesser known novel entitled "Blade Runner," which eventually stuck as the film's title.