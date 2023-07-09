Whatever Happened To LuminAID After Shark Tank?

While most entrepreneurs who appear on "Shark Tank" are lucky to grab the attention of even one shark, Anna Stork and Andrea Sreshta had their pick of the litter when it came to who would invest in their LuminAID solar-powered lanterns. So did going with Mark Cuban end up being a bright idea?

Their deal with Cuban successfully closed in 2015. The entrepreneurial duo made an appearance on an update segment featured on Season 7 of "Shark Tank." Only nine months after their initial time on the show, the company's sales skyrocketed from just over $1 million to $2 million. Along with expanding LuminAID's product line to include longer-lasting lights, the added resources also allowed the team to further their efforts in humanitarianism. Working with the organization ShelterBox, Srestha and Stork aided homeless citizens in Malawi following one of the worst floods experienced by the East African country in decades. "It was our first time seeing the light in use by people truly in need," Stork said in an interview with Inc. "It was very touching and motivating," Since then, LuminAID has provided over 150,000 lights to other countries facing emergency situations.

Their wide range of products, which can be found on their website and Amazon as well as retailers such as Walmart, have brought in an annual revenue of $1 million. The company's net worth is estimated to be $7 million. But even before these accomplishments, the team managed to light up "Shark Tank" by accomplishing a rare feat.