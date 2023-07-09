How Long Is The Movie Insidious: The Red Door & Where Can You Watch Or Stream It?

"Insidious: The Red Door" continues the story of the unfortunate Lambert family, whose experiences with astral projection have resulted in them dealing with possession by ghosts, demons, and other various nasty spiritual monstrosities by way of the Further. The Further is a nebulous place between life and death, and their troubles with it led the family to enlist the assistance of demonologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), who was murdered at the end of the first film.

"The Red Door" returns to the Lambert family 10 years after "Insidious: Chapter 2." How much extra time will you get to spend with the Lamberts during their latest tribulations? "Insidious: The Red Door" runs for one hour and 47 minutes, making it a tightly compact thrill ride of a film that won't require a full two hours of your attention.

If you'd rather stream the movie instead of going to theaters, you're going to have to wait a little while longer. Sony Pictures has made "Insidious: The Red Door" a theatrical exclusive, which means there will be no same-day streaming release for it. Sony Pictures announced a scaled theatrical debut window for its films in April of 2022; if "Insidious: The Red Door" opens above $50 million, it will be a theatrical exclusive for a full 31 days; south of that, and it will remain in theatres for 17. So fate will determine when you get to watch the movie digitally on home media or through streaming platforms.