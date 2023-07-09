How Long Is The Movie Insidious: The Red Door & Where Can You Watch Or Stream It?
"Insidious: The Red Door" continues the story of the unfortunate Lambert family, whose experiences with astral projection have resulted in them dealing with possession by ghosts, demons, and other various nasty spiritual monstrosities by way of the Further. The Further is a nebulous place between life and death, and their troubles with it led the family to enlist the assistance of demonologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), who was murdered at the end of the first film.
"The Red Door" returns to the Lambert family 10 years after "Insidious: Chapter 2." How much extra time will you get to spend with the Lamberts during their latest tribulations? "Insidious: The Red Door" runs for one hour and 47 minutes, making it a tightly compact thrill ride of a film that won't require a full two hours of your attention.
If you'd rather stream the movie instead of going to theaters, you're going to have to wait a little while longer. Sony Pictures has made "Insidious: The Red Door" a theatrical exclusive, which means there will be no same-day streaming release for it. Sony Pictures announced a scaled theatrical debut window for its films in April of 2022; if "Insidious: The Red Door" opens above $50 million, it will be a theatrical exclusive for a full 31 days; south of that, and it will remain in theatres for 17. So fate will determine when you get to watch the movie digitally on home media or through streaming platforms.
Here's how you can stream the rest of the Insidious series
While you wait for "Insidious: The Red Door" to hit home streaming, why not brush up on the series by watching previous entries in the franchise? The original "Insidious" and its sequel "Insidious: Chapter 2" are available to stream on Max. The platform is available for $9.99 a month for ad-supported service, $15.99 for ad-free service, and $19.99 for the ultimate ad-free service with 4K support. You can watch "Insidious: Chapter 3" on Tubi for free with ad interruptions. However, "Insidious: The Last Key" is only available for rent or purchase digitally.
You can buy or try out all four previous volumes of the "Insidious" franchise through such outlets as YouTube, Fandango, Prime Video, and Vudu for $3.99 per rental. You can also purchase each movie at $7.99 apiece. All available downloads of the film seem to be HD exclusive.
Even if you can't get out to your local theater to see "Insidious: The Red Door," at least you can bring some of the universe's wicked magic into your home.