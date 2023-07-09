Jack Ryan: How S4 Mirrors Harrison Ford's Role In Clear And Present Danger

Jack Ryan is one of the best-known and most beloved characters in modern literature. If you are a fan of the book series by the late Tom Clancy, you likely have been enjoying the Amazon Prime series starring John Krasinski ("The Office," "A Quiet Place"). You have also probably noticed that none of the three previous seasons had much of any tie to the novels outside of the characters present. That is, until now.

With the premiere of Season 4, Jack Ryan (Krasinski) has been given the task of cleaning up the CIA and the title of acting deputy director of the CIA, a title the book character and a former screen version of Jack Ryan held before him. To add to it, a cartel leader is working in the background, which teases us even more that there could be a direct connection to "Clear and Present Danger," a book with similar plot points that was adapted into a movie starring Harrison Ford as the CIA analyst.

While there is no real confirmation of the tie-in to the novel, the fact that Krasinski's Ryan is now holding the same title held previously by Ryan in "Clear and Present Danger" may point to fans finally getting the book tie-in they have been waiting for, including a villain that could rock the series in its final chapter.