The Witcher: Season 3 Has Lost Ground On Netflix's Top 10 - What's Got It Beat?

All is not well on the Continent.

For a while, it seemed as though "The Witcher" could be Netflix's answer to "Game of Thrones." It's a high-concept fantasy series based on best-selling books featuring one of the most popular actors of the current era — Henry Cavill. The first two seasons were big hits for the streaming platform, with Netflix renewing it up to Season 4. The first five episodes of Season 3 debuted on the service on June 29, and if the Top 10 is any indication, viewers are already tuning out.

While Netflix hasn't released viewership numbers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1 yet, it's already been dethroned from the top spot despite a lack of any real competition. The new king of Netflix at the moment is Tom Segura, whose new stand-up special, "Sledgehammer," has claimed the number one position. Segura has several stand-up specials exclusive to Netflix, so he's clearly popular. But "The Witcher" is a flagship series for the platform, and the fact it couldn't hang onto the top spot for very long suggests fans are over it to an extent. And that sentiment likely isn't going away with Season 3, Volume 2 and beyond.