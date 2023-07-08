The Big Bang Theory: The Most Skippable Episode In Season 10

Basically, what happens is that, after fantasizing that she'd come home from work and find Leonard making a romantic gesture with wine, dinner, and flowers, Penny is miserably disappointed when she's faced with the reality that Leonard mostly plays video games in his underpants. She turns to her girlfriends for advice, only to hear that Amy and Sheldon's relationship is going swimmingly — and when Penny invites Amy along for a spa weekend instead of Leonard, the girls are set to leave while Amy and Sheldon are all over each other, leaving Penny and Leonard to just watch it all happen. Eventually, Amy and Sheldon help Penny and Leonard draft their own version of a "relationship agreement," and all is well — sort of.

The biggest problem here, at face value, is that Sheldon famously hates physical intimacy, even with his partner Amy. A huge focus of the series is his fear of what he very attractively refers to only as "coitus," and it's heavily implied that he and Amy are only intimate with each other once a year on her birthday. And yet, in "The Romance Recalibration," he's making out with Amy like he's about to go off to war? Penny and Leonard also hate Sheldon's rules, so the idea of them voluntarily signing a "relationship agreement" feels ludicrous — but that's presented as their happy ending. Between the two couples, a lot of major character tweaks happen in this episode, only for everyone to revert right back to normal later.