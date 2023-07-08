Secret Invasion: Are Emilia Clarke And Ben Mendelsohn Friends In Real Life?

"Secret Invasion" may be the first time Ben Mendelsohn and Emilia Clarke appeared in a TV show together, but Mendelsohn was a fan of Clarke's work well before that. In an interview with The Direct, the actor explained how he had watched all of "Game of Thrones" four times, so when it came time to star alongside the actress who played Daenerys Targaryen, some nerves were involved. He stated, "I was kind of like, I was nervous, right? I was. And I didn't know what to expect. And then you made meals and I was just like... And we had to sit by a lake with a lot of ducks, a lot of planes."

The feelings were mutual, as Clarke explained in the same interview, "I love working with Ben. It was so much fun. It was really easy, because obviously we're playing... I mean, there's tension all over the shop, but there is obviously a deep familiarity, and shorthand, and knowledge of each other that it's just so easy and free acting with Ben that it felt... It was just gorgeous." Reading about their friendship is one thing, but it's clear as day watching them interact when promoting "Secret Invasion." The two did an interview with Phase Zero, and at one point, Clarke talks about how she always had to sit up straight for "Game of Thrones," and the two bust up laughing. Mendelsohn even gets out of his seat at one point because he's laughing so hard, and you just don't get that dynamic with two people who are frosty toward each other.

The forged friendship no doubt helped them throughout filming "Secret Invasion," which ended up being the happiest set Clarke has been a part of.