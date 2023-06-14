Emilia Clarke Says Secret Invasion Was The Safest & Happiest Set She's Ever Been On
Emilia Clarke seems to be on a mission to join every major franchise out there. She broke out into the mainstream for portraying Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones." From there, she pretty much had her pick of roles, and she stayed firmly in the action realm with parts in "Terminator Genisys" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story." It was only a matter of time before her sights were set on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she'll officially join that franchise when "Secret Invasion" premieres on Disney+.
Clarke will play G'iah, a Skrull who was originally introduced in "Captain Marvel" as the young daughter of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). She's all grown up in the latest series and will no doubt play an integral role in the superhero-tinged spy caper. During a press conference attended by Looper, the actress was asked why she decided to join the MCU; for her, it was a no-brainer. The extremely talented cast, which also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Martin Freeman, was all the convincing she needed to sign on. It was a fortuitous decision, as it ended up being one of the best filming experiences she's had.
Emilia Clarke saw everyone having a good time on the set of Secret Invasion
Emilia Clarke has been vocal in the past about her not-always-great experiences filming certain projects. For example, she did an interview with Vanity Fair where she revealed she didn't particularly enjoy working on "Terminator Genisys." Despite the director, Alan Taylor, being a "Game of Thrones" alumni, it wasn't a pleasant experience, with her stating, "He was not the director I remembered. He didn't have a good time. No one had a good time."
Fortunately, it appears as though that's not the case for "Secret Invasion," as Clarke revealed in the presser that she had a wonderful time filming the Marvel project. She said, "It was the warmest, most gorgeous, safe, lovely, happy, playful set I've ever been on." Projects of this magnitude can certainly be daunting, with added pressure to live up to fans' expectations and do justice to the litany of movies and shows that have come before. But Clarke felt right at home, with the rest of the cast embracing her: "You've just gone to the top of the tree. You're there. And then you find everyone who's there is just having a really good time."
Despite "Secret Invasion" being billed as a paranoia thriller, it sounds like the set was just a delight for everyone involved, which is a nice change of pace from some of the horror stories that can come out. The first episode debuts on Disney+ on June 21.