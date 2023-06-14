Emilia Clarke Says Secret Invasion Was The Safest & Happiest Set She's Ever Been On

Emilia Clarke has been vocal in the past about her not-always-great experiences filming certain projects. For example, she did an interview with Vanity Fair where she revealed she didn't particularly enjoy working on "Terminator Genisys." Despite the director, Alan Taylor, being a "Game of Thrones" alumni, it wasn't a pleasant experience, with her stating, "He was not the director I remembered. He didn't have a good time. No one had a good time."

Fortunately, it appears as though that's not the case for "Secret Invasion," as Clarke revealed in the presser that she had a wonderful time filming the Marvel project. She said, "It was the warmest, most gorgeous, safe, lovely, happy, playful set I've ever been on." Projects of this magnitude can certainly be daunting, with added pressure to live up to fans' expectations and do justice to the litany of movies and shows that have come before. But Clarke felt right at home, with the rest of the cast embracing her: "You've just gone to the top of the tree. You're there. And then you find everyone who's there is just having a really good time."

Despite "Secret Invasion" being billed as a paranoia thriller, it sounds like the set was just a delight for everyone involved, which is a nice change of pace from some of the horror stories that can come out. The first episode debuts on Disney+ on June 21.