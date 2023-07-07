Insidious 5: The Red Door Pays Homage To John Carpenter With A Certain Scare

Contains spoilers for "Insidious: The Red Door"

As the temporary endpoint for James Wan's terrifying series, "Insidious: The Red Door" chills the audience with a variety of unpredictable and unprecedented scares. The fifth entry adapts a more emotional story surrounding mental illness undercut with several sinister presences that reemerge to terrify the Lambert family. In Patrick Wilson's first time in the director's chair, he made sure to include a gripping reference to the iconic horror visionary John Carpenter.

In a riveting interview with Digital Spy, Wilson showcased his knowledge of the genre by pointing out the different routes he intentionally took with the latest sequel. He sought to utilize the series' history to create a more refreshing installment rather than replicate the past. "You're not going to get better than that one behind my face [in 'Insidious']," Wilson said. "It's just not going to happen. I think it's been listed as one of the best jump scares ever. The last thing I wanted to do is try to recreate that."

Instead of opting for hungry demons lurking in the shadows, Wilson brought them into the daylight, which actually makes them even more horrifying. He took a page out of Carpenter's book to produce effective scares that authentically end the series (for the moment) in a satisfying way.