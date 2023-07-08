The Idol: Why Shooting The Huge Finale Was An 'Insane' Nerve-Wracking Experience

Whether or not HBO's "The Idol" ending after Episode 5 was planned all along, the finale of its first and possibly only season is, at least, suitably grandiose. In particular, near the end of Episode 5's conclusion, pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) performs at Los Angeles' massive SoFi Stadium in front of more than 70,000 fans with the ragtag troupe of singers Tedros (The Weeknd) fostered as her opening act.

Following the fifth episode's premiere, HBO published a behind-the-scenes featurette to its YouTube channel in which director of photography Marcell Rév, co-creator Sam Levinson, and some of the cast members who appeared on the SoFi Stadium stage detail what it was like shooting this climactic concert sequence.

Rather than somehow artificially recreate a stadium environment, Rév and Levinson explain that they filmed all of their concert footage during the two L.A. dates of The Weeknd's 2023 tour. "We were a small crew that was essentially working alongside of this massive, incredible production that they put together for his After Hours til Dawn tour," Levinson says.

While figuring out how to film a TV show in the middle of a top touring act's stage show seems to have been plenty demanding in and of itself, it was perhaps the actors tasked with appearing in front of more than 70,000 real-life concertgoers, rather, that faced the most significant challenge during the making of this episode.