The Idol: Sam Levinson Reportedly Planned To End Season 1 With Episode 5 All Along

The massive amount of discourse connected to "The Idol" has long been dizzying and complicated to parse through. Ergo, somehow it seems fitting that even the drama's episode count has caused controversy.

The show seemed to be set for a six-episode-long Season 1 run, information which entered the public sphere thanks to a Deadline article that stated as much when "The Idol" was greenlit. But apparently, the situation changed when the program's original director, Amy Seimetz, left the drama after a very public clash of creative intent with Sam Levinson. A source close to "The Idol" quoted by Decider in June 2023 explains that Levinson always intended for his version of the series' first batch of episodes to last for five outings.

"The season was changed from six episodes to five episodes when Sam took over in 2022. Five episodes [are] what his version of the story required," the source explained. Call it a clerical error, call it a fan-related overstatement — either way, it appears that dismal ratings and dire critical reception aside, this first chunk of "The Idol" will conclude in exactly the way Levinson wishes it to.