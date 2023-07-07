Jack Ryan S4: Actors & CIA Agents Have A Lot In Common, According To Wendell Pierce

Prime Video's "Jack Ryan" is in the midst of its fourth season, and with new episodes come new dangers lurking behind every corner for the cast of characters. It's an intense series that attempts to highlight the kinds of cases the real CIA might have to do. As expected, a ton of research goes into this kind of show, and through those studies, Wendell Pierce, who plays James Greer, realized there's quite a bit in common between the professions of CIA agents and actors.

This is demonstrated in one interview Pierce had with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked how "Jack Ryan" Season 4 emphasizes the toll this work has on the families of CIA agents, the actor responded, "All the officers told me how difficult doing the work can be on family and relationships. It takes its toll. And I had actually wanted to explore that." Pierce went on to say how he pitched exploring those dynamics in future episodes and was appreciative when it came to fruition in Season 4.

The toll of work on an actor's family is also something Michael Kelly, who plays Mike November on "Jack Ryan," mentioned in an interview with Looper. He talked about how he had to be away from his wife and kids for extended periods of time filming "Jack Ryan," which was tough on him. But the similarities don't end there.