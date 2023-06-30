Jack Ryan: Wendell Pierce & Michael Kelly Are Divided Over Filming Back-To-Back Seasons - Exclusive Interview

This is the fourth and final season of "Jack Ryan." Knowing that this was the end, were the vibes any different on set compared to the previous seasons you've worked on?

Michael Kelly: Yeah, when on [Season 3], we were COVID. [Season 4], we were still COVID. That was tough, working in COVID.

Wendell Pierce: Also, we expanded the show to multi-levels of what we do best on the show, which is action and putting together the thriller, the thrill ride, and the humanity of the actual people involved. It's a human story. We took everything to another level with all of those aspects: the humanity in the story, the thriller aspect of the story and the intelligence itself, and then the action. The action is really nice.

Kelly: Also, knowing that it was it [ending] ... There was definitely a different vibe on set, knowing that this was our last. It wasn't like it was decided after the fact; we knew going into it. Every time you did something, you're like, "That was the last time I'm going to do that. That's the last time I'm going to do that. That's the last time I'm going to fly a helicopter. That's the last time I'm going to fly a plane." It's hard. It's hard to say goodbye. That's something you love so much. It's very hard.

You mentioned the action. Given how intense and action-oriented "Jack Ryan" can be, can you talk about any scenes or stunts in Season 4 that were particularly tough or exciting for you to do?

Pierce: I have one in particular. I'm not going to give it away — you'll see it when it happens. It was fun to do, and it was cold. That's all I'm going to say.

Kelly: It's tough to say without giving any spoilers away, but let's just say that Mike definitely sees some action again. For me, every time I do [stunts], it's like the 14-year-old in me comes out. It's like, "Let's go. It's time to rock and roll." It's fun, and I love that s***.