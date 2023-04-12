The Super Mario Bros. Cast Has Ideas For Other Potential Nintendo Movies

Since "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" cleaned up at the box office within its first week in theaters, a sequel is practically inevitable. A potential second "Mario" movie won't have to dig too far into the expansive "Mario" universe for material either, given certain characters' conspicuous absences from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" priming them for key roles in a possible film franchise's future. Alternatively, of course, Nintendo could opt not to make a second "Mario" movie and mine its extensive catalog of iconic video game characters for new film projects instead.

Charlie Day, who voices Luigi in the new "Mario" movie, shares in a video by GameSpot Universe that he thinks Nintendo should adapt the "Luigi's Mansion" spinoff series into a film. "I'm not just saying this just 'cause I'm Luigi. I mean, I genuinely would — even if I hadn't been cast as Luigi — I would have wanted to see a 'Luigi's Mansion' movie," he says. While his interview partner and voice of movie Mario Chris Pratt is initially skeptical, Day wins over his co-star by describing the project as a Nintendo-fied take on the horror classic "The Shining."

This is just one of many video game movie ideas that Day, Pratt, and Donkey Kong voice actor Seth Rogen outline over the course of their interview, suggesting that Nintendo possesses a wealth of options for their next film adaptation.