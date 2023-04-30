Super Mario Bros. Races Past $1 Billion At Global Box Office

Illumination and Nintendo are Goomba stompin' all the way to the bank.

It's official: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has crossed $1 billion at the global box office. Variety confirmed the news on Sunday, revealing that the animated flick has grossed $490 million domestically and over $530 million internationally. In its fourth week, the film brought home $40 million domestically.

The film continues to hold strong, with Deadline confirming that the film suffered a meager 33% drop. This is the best fourth weekend ever for an animated film, usurping "Incredibles 2's" $28.4 million haul from 2018. Could "Mario" become the highest-grossing animated film of all time domestically? It'll need to face off against "Incredible 2's" mighty $608 million total. Some pundits are saying the film could peak at $570 million, while others are optimistic that the film could crush records, potentially touching $640 million. With strong legs and repeat views, it's likely "Mario" will sit on Mr. Incredible's throne.

International numbers for "Mario" were boosted to $68.3 million thanks to debuts in South Korea and Mario's native Japan. Thanks to Japan's Golden Week, the animated juggernaut debuted to $14.3 million in Japan. As the holiday continues, expect even more positive numbers to come out of the country.