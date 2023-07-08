The Office: Every Actor Whose Significant Other Made An Appearance On The Show

NBC's cult comedy "The Office" starts out as a workplace mockumentary. The show initially traces the minor trials and quibbles of the employees of the obscure Scranton, PA branch of the paper supplier Dunder Mifflin. As it gains steam, the in-story drama began to branch out beyond the mundane daily humdrum of the average American office.

Some of this growing narrative focuses on the larger story arc of the company itself. Dunder Mifflin evolves as it becomes an unnecessary middle-man enterprise in a tech-powered world obsessed with efficiency. While this evolution is fun to observe, though, it's the personal drama of the branch's employees that really captivates the hearts and minds of viewers over the show's 201-episode run.

Angela (Angela Kinsey) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson) are on and off from early on. Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) build a love story for the ages. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) stumbles through one relationship after another. Ryan (B.J. Novak) and Kelly (Mindy Kaling) can never quite figure out whether they're an item or not.

Throughout the relational chaos, it's easy to miss the fact that, from time to time, some of the actors on the show bring their own real-life partners right into the raucous rom-com action. In fact, over the course of the show, there are no less than three separate occasions (and nearly a fourth one) when the main cast's significant others find their way in front of a camera.