Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Where To Stream It & When The English Dubs Drop
While there is plenty of anime and manga about teenagers being drafted into an elite high school for gifted youngsters and learning to fight against evil forces, "Jujutsu Kaisen" distinguishes itself from the competition with its high stakes and dark tone. Set in a fictional version of Japan where teens and adults wage a secret war against curses, the series isn't afraid to up the stakes when it comes to violence and death.
This is no doubt why fans are overjoyed that "Jujutsu Kaisen" has finally returned for a second season. Though Season 1 largely focused on Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur), Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Ochida/Robbie Daymond), and Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto/Anne Yatco) as they trained to overcome curses and battled them firsthand, the trio were sidelined for the prequel movie, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0."
Now, Season 2 is set to show us why, with a storyline that focuses on Satoru Goju (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) and Suguro Geto (Takakira Sakurai/Lex Lang) before taking a three-week break and getting back to the struggle in present times. Unfortunately for dub fans, while the first episode of Season 2 has already premiered in its subtitled form, it will likely be a few weeks before the English-voiced version gets released.
Still, there was a time when anime fans had to have both Crunchyroll and Funimation if they wanted to check out both versions. Since both services are now under the same umbrella, however, viewers will be able to watch either version of "Jujutsu Kaisen" on Crunchyroll.
It takes a little bit longer to sync up the English dialog
Though many popular anime like "Attack on Titan," "Demon Slayer," and "My Hero Academia" are simulcast on the same day as episodes come out in Japan on services like Crunchyroll, the dubbed versions are generally about three weeks behind. This same schedule should follow for "Jujutsu Kaisen" as well, meaning dub fans are just going to have to be a bit patient.
As frustrating as this may be for dub fans, particularly in an era where spoilers run rampant online, it's still much better than things were in the past. As noted on the Funimation website, the process of providing English dubbing and syncing it to popular anime used to take much longer.
"In the beginning, English-dubbed anime would take close to 12 months to complete. Now, we have an integrated studio running 18 hours a day throughout the year, working to create the best English dubs in the world," reads a post on Funimation. "What used to take a full year now only takes 10-20 days, which has allowed a crazy growth in volume."
To make matters even better, as we mentioned above, Crunchyroll now owns Funimation, so they have access to this streamlined process as a result. While that might not take the sting out for "Jujutsu Kaisen" fans eagerly awaiting the dubbed version, they can at least take some solace in the fact that it could be a lot worse.