Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Where To Stream It & When The English Dubs Drop

While there is plenty of anime and manga about teenagers being drafted into an elite high school for gifted youngsters and learning to fight against evil forces, "Jujutsu Kaisen" distinguishes itself from the competition with its high stakes and dark tone. Set in a fictional version of Japan where teens and adults wage a secret war against curses, the series isn't afraid to up the stakes when it comes to violence and death.

This is no doubt why fans are overjoyed that "Jujutsu Kaisen" has finally returned for a second season. Though Season 1 largely focused on Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur), Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Ochida/Robbie Daymond), and Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto/Anne Yatco) as they trained to overcome curses and battled them firsthand, the trio were sidelined for the prequel movie, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0."

Now, Season 2 is set to show us why, with a storyline that focuses on Satoru Goju (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) and Suguro Geto (Takakira Sakurai/Lex Lang) before taking a three-week break and getting back to the struggle in present times. Unfortunately for dub fans, while the first episode of Season 2 has already premiered in its subtitled form, it will likely be a few weeks before the English-voiced version gets released.

Still, there was a time when anime fans had to have both Crunchyroll and Funimation if they wanted to check out both versions. Since both services are now under the same umbrella, however, viewers will be able to watch either version of "Jujutsu Kaisen" on Crunchyroll.