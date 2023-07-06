Nimona's Debut Numbers On Netflix Are Disappointing, Despite Stellar Reviews

After years of troubled production, "Nimona" is finally available for the world to see in all its chaotic glory. And that's just what the world did on its Independence Day opening weekend, getting the animated sci-fi fantasy into Netflix's Top 10. But is that enough to ensure its success?

Following its premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and a limited theatrical release, "Nimona" was brought onto Netflix on June 30. The film, which follows a former knight (voiced by Riz Ahmed) on the run from the law who seeks help from a mischievous shapeshifter (Chloë Grace Moretz) to prove his innocence, struck a chord with viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 93% Tomatometer score, with praise going to its rich animation, emotional depth, and potent allegories that especially resonated with LGBTQ audience members.

Despite this, the film's opening numbers don't quite live up to its rave reviews. With 3.2 million views in its first week, "Nimona" only managed to reach ninth place on Netflix's Top 10 most viewed films during the week of June 26 to July 2. What makes this instance so bizarre is that less acclaimed animated features that have recently come on to the streamer such as "The Croods," "Uglydolls," and "Paw Patrol: The Movie," managed to reach higher numbers, with the latter even releasing the same week as "Nimona" on the list's sixth spot. Nevertheless, "Nimona" has won the hearts of audiences — which is exactly what the film's creative team was hoping for.