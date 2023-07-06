Nimona's Debut Numbers On Netflix Are Disappointing, Despite Stellar Reviews
After years of troubled production, "Nimona" is finally available for the world to see in all its chaotic glory. And that's just what the world did on its Independence Day opening weekend, getting the animated sci-fi fantasy into Netflix's Top 10. But is that enough to ensure its success?
Following its premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and a limited theatrical release, "Nimona" was brought onto Netflix on June 30. The film, which follows a former knight (voiced by Riz Ahmed) on the run from the law who seeks help from a mischievous shapeshifter (Chloë Grace Moretz) to prove his innocence, struck a chord with viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 93% Tomatometer score, with praise going to its rich animation, emotional depth, and potent allegories that especially resonated with LGBTQ audience members.
Despite this, the film's opening numbers don't quite live up to its rave reviews. With 3.2 million views in its first week, "Nimona" only managed to reach ninth place on Netflix's Top 10 most viewed films during the week of June 26 to July 2. What makes this instance so bizarre is that less acclaimed animated features that have recently come on to the streamer such as "The Croods," "Uglydolls," and "Paw Patrol: The Movie," managed to reach higher numbers, with the latter even releasing the same week as "Nimona" on the list's sixth spot. Nevertheless, "Nimona" has won the hearts of audiences — which is exactly what the film's creative team was hoping for.
The team knew what this movie would mean to audiences
"Nimona" may not have broken any records, but it is a success considering its arduous production history. Based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel, "Nimona" was initially a planned production for Blue Sky Studios, the same animation house behind "Ice Age," "Rio," and "The Peanuts Movie."
However, following Disney's historic acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, the film was pushed back several times, with the company expressing concerns about the film's many LGBTQ characters and themes, including a same-sex kiss scene. With the closing of Blue Sky Studios in 2021, "Nimona" was considered canceled. But its dedicated team wasn't about to let the project die.
In an interview with Cartoon Brew, co-director Troy Quane shared the team's mindset upon hearing of the film's cancellation, saying, "When this movie was shut down, it was important that this was something that needed to get into the world." More than its thrilling adventure story or fantastical world-building, the team knew that the film's themes were important for young audiences today. "Kids need to see that kind of representation out there," Quane continued. "It gave us the motivation and energy to keep pushing even though we had no idea what we were doing." Thanks to the efforts of Annapurna Pictures, DNEG Animation, and Netflix, "Nimona" managed to get a new lease on life. It may have been a bumpy road getting to the finish line, but countless fans are thrilled that the film made it.