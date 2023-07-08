Why Mr. Fonda From Evil Dead Rise Looks So Familiar

This year, horror fans got a bloody surprise with "Evil Dead Rise," the fifth and latest film installment of the beloved "Evil Dead" franchise. As with any "Evil Dead" entry, "Rise" doesn't hold back from presenting its gnarly kills in a gleefully gory fashion. Amongst the stalwarts whose sacrifices brought smiles to the faces of horror fans is none other than Mr. Fonda — who is played by someone you're bound to have seen elsewhere.

Acting as a standalone entry, "Evil Dead Rise" sees a new crop of bloodthirsty deadites who center their attack on estranged sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and their families. Within their Los Angeles apartment complex lives their neighbor, Mr. Fonda, who manages to shoot down a possessed Ellie when confronting her in the hallways. The relief is short-lived, however, as Ellie rises back and viciously attacks Fonda. When Beth comes back to the hallway and tries to shoot Ellie with Fonda's gun, he regains conciseness and joins in chanting with the other deadites. While Fonda may have not been able to directly take down Ellie, the array of machinery he keeps around the building such as the wood chipper and chainsaw end up being useful tools in the long run to both protect Beth and defeat Ellie.

The fate of Mr. Fonda in "Evil Dead Rise" was anything but fortunate. Thankfully, his actor, Mark Mitchinson, has led a far more fruitful professional life that has — mostly — been free of the living dead.