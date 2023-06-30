Evil Dead Rise's Lee Cronin Wasn't Worried About Pushing The Film's R Rating Too Far

While "Evil Dead Rise" doesn't have any boisterous, Bruce Campbell-like "This is my boomstick!" moments — it does, however, squeeze in a "come get some" reference — it appears that writer-director Lee Cronin's sense of playfulness did help the film avoid an NC-17 rating.

"Evil Dead Rise," of course, is the latest in the film series that kicked off in 1981 with "The Evil Dead," which starred Campbell and was directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Rob Tapert. The common denominator of all "Evil Dead" chapters was that the horror and gore were always extreme. Naturally, when any film pushes the limits of horror, they're subject to being slapped with an NC-17 rating over an R, but Cronin revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that landing an R rating for "Evil Dead Rise" was always a sure thing.

"I feel like we maybe had to trim a couple of seconds, but that was it," Cronin told THR in an interview for the film's digital video and streaming release on Max. "So, it was never, 'You're NC-17 and you've gotta do all these things.' There were just one or two tiny notes, and a lot of people are surprised that it did get that rating so easily."

Also helping the ratings case for "Evil Dead Rise" was the core of the movie's narrative. "Although it's violent and crazy at times with a lot of blood and gore, there is a little bit of a playfulness to how that is on screen," Cronin said. "So, it's not grim or sinister in that way."