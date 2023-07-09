Whatever Happened To Buzzy After Shark Tank?

Some inventions definitely stir up the blood of the investors circling the pool on ABC's "Shark Tank." A prime example of that is the still-successful Buzzy, a device created by emergency room pediatrician Dr. Amy Baxter. Baxter was inspired by her young son's needle phobia to find a pain solution for those afraid of injections and those who have to frequently use needles.

She asked the Sharks for $500 thousand in exchange for 5% of her company, boasting that, as of the episode's filming, 1,500 Buzzys had already been sold to hospitals nationwide. She projected it would make $2.5 million in sales that year. Baxter's expertise as a doctor and high profit margin intrigued the Sharks, but ultimately didn't net her a business partner. While The Sharks did make some offers, they thought the product wouldn't sell well to home consumers and presented a few counter offers. Baxter turned The Sharks down and went on to pursue the product's growth on her own terms.

While The Sharks didn't bite on Baxter's terms to invest in Buzzy, the device has gone on to great success without them. The brand has grown, offering other products and even saw a company-wide name change to something less vague. Even now, the brand is continuing to grow, breaking ground in the very same storefronts The Sharks thought the product had no place being.