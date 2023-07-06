Foundation Season 2 Trailer Predicts Humanity's Major Uprising & The Fallout To Come

On July 6, Apple TV+ released a second trailer for the upcoming second season of its sci-fi epic "Foundation." As has become common for major movie and TV trailers nowadays, a rapid montage that serves as a sort of trailer for the trailer kicks off this latest preview footage, providing viewers with a general overview of what to expect in Season 2.

First, this opening montage spotlights the Vault, which remains a mysterious, quasi-supernatural entity throughout much of Season 1 before it's revealed to be a casket for the body of genius scientist Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) that houses his virtual consciousness to help guide human civilization through crises. Then, protagonist Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) appears in an unfamiliar human village as Lee Pace's Brother Day tells an unseen third party that he sees the Foundation — the society emerging on the planet Terminus around the Vault — as a threat.

Finally, clips of a ship exploding in space and a Bishop's Claw — a species of alien beast native to Terminus — attacking someone who appears to be Brother Day tease some of the dangers emerging on multiple fronts in Season 2.