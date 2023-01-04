Apple TV+ Has Dropped The Trailer For Foundation Season 2

After a long wait, the sophomore season of Apple TV+'s epic science fiction saga "Foundation" will finally reach television viewers in the Summer of 2023. Adapted from Isaac Asimov's books by David S. Goyer, the drama chronicles the attempts by the Foundation group to save the millennia-old Galactic Empire from its own decline.

This resistance movement includes mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), who has predicted the Empire's death through science, and his protégé Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell). But Brother Day (Lee Pace), the despotic clone emperor, seeks to destroy their use of "psychohistory" to work out what will happen in the future.

Season 1, which ran from September to November of 2021, received positive reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes). For instance, The Ringer noted that "the galaxy might be incomprehensibly vast, but 'Foundation' still cares about the individuals fighting within it."

Apple TV+ renewed the show in October of 2021 (via Deadline), and now the trailer for "Foundation" Season 2 (via Apple TV) is at long last here.