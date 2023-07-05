Red, White & Royal Blue - Everything You Need To Know

In a summer of blockbusters like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning," and "Barbie," it could be easy to overlook a smaller streaming gem released in the midst of big-screen heavy hitters. However, Amazon Studios isn't sitting idly by as it has its own slate of releases, including its newest film, "Red, White & Royal Blue," scheduled to hit the streaming waves this summer.

The film is an LGBTQIA+ romantic comedy with an American and English enemies-to-lovers storyline that includes all sorts of political intrigue and ramifications thrown into the mix. While we don't as of yet have a trailer from Amazon Studios, there is some information out there that can give us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

While we patiently await the release of a trailer for "Red, White and Royal Blue," here is all we know so far about the film.