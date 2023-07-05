Indiana Jones: How Old Was Harrison Ford In Raiders Of The Lost Ark?

Thanks to the de-aging technology and the use of decades-old footage of the actor that fans never got to see previously, Harrison Ford looks about half his true age in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth and final chapter in the "Indiana Jones" movie saga.

That's pretty stunning achievement, considering Ford — who displays in the film that he's still quite capable of performing in taxing physical action scenes like running through obstacles and riding a horse — is 80 years old in real life. The star has even shown that he's never too old for fun and games with his co-stars on set, as a "Dial of Destiny" prank ended with Ford wearing a Phoebe Waller-Bridge mask.

Perhaps the most amazing thing about Ford's return to play Indy is that he's been playing the role over a span of four decades. Hot on the heels of his blazing success as space scoundrel Han Solo in "Star Wars" and its first sequel "The Empire Strikes Back" in 1977 and 1980, respectively, Ford made his debut as Indy in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981. When the film debuted in theaters on June 12, 1981, Ford, according to Hidden Remote, was a mere 38 years old at the time. By contrast, Ford's co-star Karen Allen — who plays Indy's love and fellow adventure Marion Ravenwood — was 29 years old when "Raiders" was released.

Though Ford was able to star in what would become a massive franchise so early in his career, there would be plenty of time between his outings as the legendary adventurer.