Harrison Ford Keeps One Thing In Mind When Portraying Indiana Jones

After owning the role for the past 42 years, Harrison Ford is naturally being introspective about starring as Indiana Jones in the five-movie saga as he approaches the end with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Ford, who made his debut as the daring archeologist in the 1981 action-adventure classic "Raiders of the Lost Ark," reprised the role in 1984 for "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" in 1987. In 2008, Ford and the trilogy's original filmmakers — writer-producer George Lucas and director Steven Spielberg — reunited once again for "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

Now, 15 years later, director James Mangold, working under the auspices of executive producers Lucas and Spielberg, is directing Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Ford said the one constant he required with the role is that Indiana actually evolves as a character throughout the film series instead of carrying on as the same person who leaps from one adventure to the next.

"One thing I asked for in each of them was to further embrace a complication of the character," Ford told Yahoo! "I wanted to know more about Indiana Jones. I wanted the things that he did to be generated out of his character, out of his nature, out of his experience. I didn't want it just to be pinned on like a merit badge."