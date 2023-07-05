Jack Ryan's Wendell Pierce Addresses A Possible Future For The Series Beyond Season 4

While Amazon's flagship spy thriller series "Jack Ryan" is ending after the conclusion of its fourth season in mid-July, James Greer actor Wendell Pierce is among those who see the potential for a future spin-off.

Pierce spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at length about his "Jack Ryan" character for a piece the outlet published midway through new episodes of Season 4 airing on Amazon Prime Video. So, while Greer's fate is ultimately undetermined at the time of this interview, Pierce nevertheless fielded a question about whether or not he thinks his character could be the focus of a spin-off that might continue the "Jack Ryan" franchise sans John Krasinski as its lead.

"As a good officer would say, I have no idea," Pierce said, purportedly smiling. "As this CIA officer, I have no idea. But I would hope that the impact of this season is worthy enough for consideration of other incarnations of this story. I think it's great to do; I think it's entertaining. I think it's fascinating, personable and at the same time, its action-filled."

From the sound of it, then, Pierce isn't just open to a spin-off but actively interested in continuing his portrayal of Greer should Amazon decide that keeping the franchise going is in its best interest.