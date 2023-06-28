Why Nick Fury's Wife Priscilla From Secret Invasion Looks So Familiar

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) rarely shares information about his personal life. Given the nature of his job, though, keeping that stuff private is probably for the best. He can't risk being put at any disadvantages by his enemies after all, especially when said foes are ruthless shapeshifting aliens like the Skrulls on "Secret Invasion" – a group that's more than happy to dispose of Fury's closest allies. That being said, the closing scenes of Episode 2 reveal that he's married, and some viewers might recognize the performer who plays his wife.

Priscilla Fury is brought to life by Charlayne Woodard, a veteran of the screen and stage whose talents transcend acting. In addition to being a successful actor, she's an award-winning playwright with an oeuvre that includes titles such as "Pretty Fire" and "In Real Life." However, connoisseurs of film and television will probably associate her with acting in hit TV shows and popular movies.

Woodard's career dates back to the 1970s, and she's graced many movies and shows since then. Furthermore, some viewers might recall her working with Jackson long before "Secret Invasion" came to fruition. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the Priscilla Fury star's most notable credits.