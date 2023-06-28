The Captain America: The Winter Soldier Callback You Likely Missed On Secret Invasion

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 2

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008, but he still has what it takes to surprise the viewer every time he appears. "Secret Invasion" Episode 2, for instance, ends with the revelation that he's happily married ... to a Skrull, no less.

While the fact that Fury's wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) is a Skrull comes as a massive surprise, his actual marital status might not be such a shock for fans with really good memories. After all, the information has been out there since 2014, when Fury almost casually told Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) that he's married in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." In this movie, he indicates that his wife has kicked him out, which is why he's forced to take temporary shelter in Steve's apartment (though in all fairness, the fact that enemies are actively trying to kill him contributes to the decision). After this brief scene, this particular aspect of Fury's life isn't as much as mentioned before "Secret Invasion," which makes the big Episode 2 reveal a huge callback to the second "Captain America" movie — an Easter egg nine years in the making.