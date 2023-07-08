Is The Night Agent Appropriate For Younger Netflix Viewers?
Netflix had a surprise hit on its hands when the first season of "The Night Agent" debuted on the platform in 2023. It quickly developed a devoted fanbase and became one of the most-watched seasons of television the streaming service had ever seen. Netflix promptly renewed it for a second season, which should only entice more people to check it out, knowing the story will continue.
Due to the show's popularity, parents may wonder if "The Night Agent" is suitable for kids to watch. But it'd probably be best to turn something else on for any youngsters. "The Night Agent" is rated TV-MA for mature audiences due to violence, strong language, and scenes involving guns and gore. There isn't a ton of sexuality in the first season, but there are scenes where characters remove their clothing. It's not suitable for younger children, and parents should know what their teens can handle before letting them watch it. Kids who are 15 or 16 years old may be fine, but parents should determine that on a case-by-case basis.
The Night Agent has several frightening scenes involving teenagers
Many TV spy thrillers tend to fall into the TV-MA category, so it can be hard to find something with intrigue younger viewers can watch. If you're looking for something on the platform that would be more suitable to watch with your kids, you may want to opt for something like "The Adam Project" or "Enola Holmes." As it stands, parents should wait until their kids are asleep or away before tuning into the next episode of "The Night Agent."
Even if parents think their kids can handle strong language, there are several disturbing scenes involving kids and teens throughout the first season that may upset some. For example, there's a plot point where a teenage girl is kidnapped and held hostage. She's seen with bruises around her face, implying her kidnapper beat her up. That's just one instance of an intense scene that can be tough to watch, even for adults, as it may trigger unpleasant emotions.
It's easy to see the appeal of "The Night Agent." There's pretty much everything one could want out of a heart-pounding series, from action to romance. However, parents should absolutely heed the TV-MA rating as this show isn't for the faint of heart.