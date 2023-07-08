Is The Night Agent Appropriate For Younger Netflix Viewers?

Many TV spy thrillers tend to fall into the TV-MA category, so it can be hard to find something with intrigue younger viewers can watch. If you're looking for something on the platform that would be more suitable to watch with your kids, you may want to opt for something like "The Adam Project" or "Enola Holmes." As it stands, parents should wait until their kids are asleep or away before tuning into the next episode of "The Night Agent."

Even if parents think their kids can handle strong language, there are several disturbing scenes involving kids and teens throughout the first season that may upset some. For example, there's a plot point where a teenage girl is kidnapped and held hostage. She's seen with bruises around her face, implying her kidnapper beat her up. That's just one instance of an intense scene that can be tough to watch, even for adults, as it may trigger unpleasant emotions.

It's easy to see the appeal of "The Night Agent." There's pretty much everything one could want out of a heart-pounding series, from action to romance. However, parents should absolutely heed the TV-MA rating as this show isn't for the faint of heart.