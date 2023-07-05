Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer Promises A Heart-Shattering Epic From Scorsese
On July 5, Apple TV+ premiered its first full trailer for Martin Scorsese's upcoming original film for the streaming service titled "Killers of the Flower Moon." Prior to its release, some CinemaCon 2023 attendees got their first look at "Killers of the Flower Moon" through preview footage in April. Then, a "Killers of the Flower Moon" teaser trailer debuted in May. Now, its latest trailer incorporates aspects of both of these previews that came before it but presented in a manner that gives viewers a clearer look at its story than before.
This new footage opens on a moment previously showcased at CinemaCon in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character Ernest Burkhart awkwardly attempts to express his interest in Mollie (Lily Gladstone) by complimenting the color of her skin. At the core of the film is a conflict between the Osage Nation and business interests represented by Ernest's uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro) attempting to secure oil rights on Osage Nation land. Ernest's romance with Osage woman Mollie — a key component of the true story on which the film is based — is therefore a significant complication in this already thorny situation.
Further complicating matters is a series of murders of certain members of the Osage Nation, which this new trailer likewise previews at length.
Osage Nation politics are at the heart of Killers of the Flower Moon
Following Ernest's flirtation with Mollie, a couple of production credits superimposed over a drum transition to a large Osage ceremony, before voiceover about oil wealth underscores a montage of scenes of everyday Osage Nation life.
The trailer then spotlights Robert De Niro's William Hale, who seems to see the Osage Nation's oil as something that should be his for the taking. He attempts to get Ernest on his side, and while Ernest appears interested in helping out his uncle, he's also starting to see Mollie. All the while — though the details of just who's dying are vague — shots of guns, gunfire, explosions, and dead bodies introduce the violent conflict that defines this particular, true story. As a counterpoint to William's voiceover, accompanying this footage is narration from a couple of Osage leaders who urge their audience to resist the influence of the outsiders encroaching on their territory.
Interspersed with the violence are both scenes from Ernest and Mollie's romance, as well as the arrival of FBI agent Tom White (Jesse Plemons). At the trailer's conclusion, a surprised and dejected Ernest approaches a totaled home before William tells him that only a miracle will stop the bloodshed, and that wishing for a miracle is futile.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" premieres in theaters on October 9 before hitting Apple TV+ on a date that has yet to be specified.