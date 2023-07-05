Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer Promises A Heart-Shattering Epic From Scorsese

On July 5, Apple TV+ premiered its first full trailer for Martin Scorsese's upcoming original film for the streaming service titled "Killers of the Flower Moon." Prior to its release, some CinemaCon 2023 attendees got their first look at "Killers of the Flower Moon" through preview footage in April. Then, a "Killers of the Flower Moon" teaser trailer debuted in May. Now, its latest trailer incorporates aspects of both of these previews that came before it but presented in a manner that gives viewers a clearer look at its story than before.

This new footage opens on a moment previously showcased at CinemaCon in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character Ernest Burkhart awkwardly attempts to express his interest in Mollie (Lily Gladstone) by complimenting the color of her skin. At the core of the film is a conflict between the Osage Nation and business interests represented by Ernest's uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro) attempting to secure oil rights on Osage Nation land. Ernest's romance with Osage woman Mollie — a key component of the true story on which the film is based — is therefore a significant complication in this already thorny situation.

Further complicating matters is a series of murders of certain members of the Osage Nation, which this new trailer likewise previews at length.